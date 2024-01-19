Douglas County Circuit Court for Jan. 19, 2024

Jan. 19—Jan. 10

Kyle Thomas Parendo, 31, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to possess amphetamine, $443 court costs.,

Jan. 12

Ambrosia Dyvonne Brown-Vos, 18, 1001 Baxter Ave., battery, no-contest plea, 12-month deferred prosecution agreement; theft-movable property, disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Terrance Justin Franklin, 40, 906 N. 21st St., Apt. 4, repeater bail jumping, repeater domestic violate harassment restraining order, dismissed.

Travis Martin Himango, 29, 1118 Hammond Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, no-contest plea, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $484.50 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, 632 Grand Ave., possession of narcotic drugs on or near certain places, no-contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 53 days jail, $572.10 fine; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Brent Phillip Johnson, 32, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, no-contest plea, 18-month deferred prosecution agreement; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.