Douglas County Circuit Court for Nov. 25, 2022

Nov. 25—Nov. 11

Robert Almon Anderson, 41, 5816 1/2 Ogden Ave., strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, three years of probation, no contact with the victim, their residence or place of employment, $518 court costs; battery, no contest plea, four months jail, Huber work release, $243 fine; two counts disorderly conduct, bail jumping, additional counts battery, strangulation and suffocation, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Tracey Alan Castilleja, 49, 4901 E. Second st., repeater domestic battery, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $579 fine and court costs; repeater domestic disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, dismissed.

John Russell Clark, 38, Minong, substantial battery, no contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 60 days jail, Huber work release, no contact with victim, $3,144.85 restitution, fine and court costs; bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Charles Jeremy Epperson, 35, 1004 N. Sixth St., bodily harm or threat to employee of health care facility or family, no contest plea, 18 months of probation, 34 days jail, no contact with victims, $518 court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kraig Alan Granlund, 42, 1120 n. 22nd St., domestic disorderly conduct, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement, no contact with victim or their residence; disorderly conduct, bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Tia Heaven Green-Banks, 22, Duluth, possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, dismissed.

Robert Michael Hanson, 41, 1006 E. Third St., two counts lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure, two counts disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Anthony James Leske, 30, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, domestic substantial battery, two counts felony bail jumping, guilty pleas, five years prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation concurrent, two days jail, $591 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement terminated, one year prison, one year extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, five days jail, $1,026.50 fine and court costs; additional count bail jumping, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Story continues

Michael Todd Livingston, 53, 715 22nd Ave. E., fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, one year state prison, three years extended supervision, $3,635 fine, lifetime driver's license revocation, 36 months ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

James Douglas Love Jr., 53, Poplar, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $638.25 fine and court costs.

Nov. 14

Taylor Marie Drift, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, guilty plea, $200.50 fine.

Brittany Lynn Gauthier, 31, 1603 N. 21st St., Aprt. F, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to possess amphetamine, 64 days jail served.

Nov. 15

Logen Scott Hunker, 22, Solon Springs, issue of worthless checks, guilty plea, 21 days jail, $1,952.13 restitution, fine and court costs; retail theft, bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count issue of worthless checks, dismissed.

Nov. 18

Nicholas Rashad Combs, 33, 1923 N. 57th St., 5, possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Wade Riley Durham, 26, 1922 Ogden Ave., failure to report to county jail, no contest plea, 30 days jail, Huber work release after seven days, $579 fine and court costs.

Jonathan Edward Eagle, 29, 2337 Banks Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, one day jail, no contact with victim or Kwik Trip at 1419 Banks Ave., $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Chad Louis Hammer, 36, Duluth, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $3,083 restitution and court costs, no contact with victim, no use or possession of a controlled substance or drug-related paraphernalia without a valid prescription; bail jumping, no contest plea, six months jail consecutive, $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, two counts possess drug paraphernalia, additional count resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kelly Ann Heesaker, 47, Parkland, second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,492 fine, 14 month driver's license revocation ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Robert Keith Johnson, 56, Duluth, fourth-degree sexual assault, no contest plea, one year of probation, one day jail, $443 court costs, no contact with victim.

Jonathan Wesley Johnson, 40, Duluth, battery to emergency rescue worker, strangulation and suffocation, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 308 days jail, $15,336.23 in restitution, $518 court costs, no contact with victims; bail jumping, additional count battery to emergency rescue worker, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Jeffery George Love, 62, 605 Grand Ave., sex offender fail to update information, possession of methamphetamine, no contest pleas, nine months jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, five days jail, $1,229.25 fine and court costs; bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Justin James Patzer, 32, 2619 E. Seventh St., burglary, no contest plea, two years state prison, three years extended supervision, $518 court costs, no contact with victim; theft-movable property, trespass to land, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Nov. 21

Rachel Lynn Monette, 45, Pine City, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 30 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $443 court costs.

Richard Kenneth Ostman, 65, 914 Tower Ave., 605, eighth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, four years state prison, four years extended supervision, $2,323 fine, lifetime driver's license revocation, 30 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, maintain absolute sobriety.

Jamie Lee Perry, 46, 2820 Ogden Ave., 8, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, $1,492 fine, 12 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Clint Bruce Roberts, 41, 1311 N. 11th St., burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $727 restitution, fine and court costs, no contact with the Palace Bar; disorderly conduct, theft-movable property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dorian Zane Singer, 30, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, 37 days jail concurrent, $1,177.20 restitution, fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

Emery Ryan Stanford, 22, 1901 New York Ave., S202, battery, bail jumping, no contest pleas, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, two days jail, $931.20 fine and court costs, no contact with victim or Jimmy's Saloon, eligible to be expunged; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Michelle Rae Thomas, 40, 50 Maple Ave., possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, 27 days jail, $490.80 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Rocco Antonio White, 29, Village of Superior, unlawful phone use-threaten with obscenity, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, guilty plea, $342.50 fine.

Tyrel Orrin Wilberg, 40, 3017 E. Fifth St., possession of methamphetamine, failure to support a child, no contest pleas, nine months jail concurrent, $1,036 court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, four additional counts failure to support a child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Nov. 22

Mary Ann Eller, 49, Duluth, violate foreign protection order, dismissed.

Anthony K. Meister, 49, Baxter, Minnesota, two counts cause injury/operating while intoxicated, guilty pleas, 150 days jail concurrent, $1,027.20 restitution and court costs, alcohol assessment; two counts cause injury/operating with a blood alcohol concentration of .1% or more, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.