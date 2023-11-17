Douglas County Circuit Court for Nov. 17, 2023

Nov. 17—Oct. 25

Evah Ngendo Kambo, 40, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Tyler James Luckas, 33, South Range, battery, dismissed.

Oct. 26

Micheal Richard Larson, 51, Esko, third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 70 days jail, Huber work release, $2,502 fine, 27 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Clairrease Mae Love, 24, 1411 Birch Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 44 days jail, $518 court costs.

Oct. 27

Jamarr Lavell Harkins, 27, 1606 N. 58th St., resisting or obstructing an officer, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, $200.50 fine.

Jodell Lynn Laclaire, 28, Duluth, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Randy James Patrick, 43, Maple, battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $579 fine.

Austin Lee Salo, 30, no address listed, carrying a concealed knife, amended to disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 14 days jail, $443 court costs.

Oct. 31

Barbara Claire Barningham, 40, 1001 Belknap St., Apt. 316, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Danna Lea Ashton Griffy, 34, 19 N. 21st St. E., possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Nov. 3

Patrick Joseph Luckas, 35, South Range, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $150.10 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Nov. 6

John Hollis Mack, 37, 2020 1/2 Logan Ave., 2, retail theft-intentionally take, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $362 fine.

Deqwan Eric Martin, 27, 714 N. First St., take and drive vehicle without consent, burglary-dwelling or boat with person present, theft-movable property, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, found guilty at jury trial, five years state prison, four years extended supervision concurrent, $848 restitution and court costs, no contact with victim or their residence, restitution to be determined.

Timothy Allan McKay, 59, South Range, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Michael Shawn Mickelson, 29, Duluth, hit and run, amended to ordinance violation hit and run-unattended vehicle, no contest plea, $263.50 fine; operating while revoked, no contest plea, one day jail, $642 fine and court costs.

Antoine Pierre Moore, 42, Duluth, operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $642 fine and court costs.

George Phillip Nord Jr., 36, 906 Cumming Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision, $518 court costs; second and subsequent offense operating while intoxicated cause injury, hit and run-involve injury, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent but consecutive to methamphetamine sentence, $518 court costs; two counts repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, three counts operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, three counts repeater bail jumping, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Courtland Sidney Point, 61, 523 Clough Ave., operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $275 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Zachariah Allen Sawyer Anderson, 22, 4930 Michigan Drive, domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, eligible to be expunged; child abuse-intentionally cause harm, dismissed.

Tammy Ann Soukkala, 55, 8011 S. Lindelof Drive, criminal trespass to dwelling, no contest plea, 45 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $526 fine and court costs, no contact with victim, their children or address; disorderly conduct, battery, dismissed.

Kristine Kaye Wentz, 54, 1617 Hughitt Ave., possess illegally obtained prescription, no contest plea, 36 days jail, $443 court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Nov. 7

Nichole Lynette Holmes, 30, Cloquet, possess with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to possess illegally obtained prescription, no additional penalty.

Nov. 8

Samantha Jo Dodge, 25, Danbury, intentionally mistreat animals, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; intentionally fail to provide food for animal, party to intentionally mistreat animals, party to intentionally fail to provide food for animal, dismissed.

Pedro Luis Marti Carrion, 44, Carolina, Puerto Rico, domestic violate foreign protection order, dismissed.

Laeken Faith Ramsey, 22, Mason, hit and run, amended to ordinance violation driving too fast for conditions, no contest plea, $213 fine.

Nov. 9

Michael Brian Gudis, 30, Lake Nebagamon, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Lynda Marie Holden, 58, 419 N. 14th St., party to escape-criminal arrest, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Nov. 10

Jared Mitchell Akervik, 35, 314 Homecroft Court, neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or disability), no contest plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement.

Kelly Lynn Anderson, 49, 1220 Catlin Ave., theft-business setting, no contest plea, one day jail, $1,046.23 restitution, fine and court costs.

Wayne Lester Anderson, 52, Esko, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Daniel Scott Anderson, 53, Maple, three counts failure to support child, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 30 days jail with an additional 90 days imposed and stayed, Huber work release, $518 court costs; 13 additional counts failure to support child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Michael Keith Aubol, 27, 417 Weeks Ave., party to theft-movable property, no contest plea, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $2,506 restitution, fine and court costs.

Kelly Jean Christiansen, 38, 1022 Harrison St., Apt. C, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, no contest plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement; resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, two days jail, $516 fine and court costs; resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, dismissed.

Devin Michael Colassaco, 26, Montreal, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Dale Scott Faidley, 41, Duluth, neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or disability), no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; two additional counts neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or disability), dismissed.

Danielle Ettwina Felver, 34, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, $596.98 restitution and court costs.

Ryan Michael Flemming, 38, 1906 Broadway St., Apt. 1, bail jumping, dismissed.

Adam Kenneth Garland, 47, Lake Nebagamon, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $443 court costs.

Cue Travon Gipson, 43, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, one day jail, $4,592.90 restitution, fine and court costs.

Shadrack Michael Hayes, 46, Cohasset, Minnesota, possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, guilty pleas, $1,914 fines and court costs.

Frederick Thomas Houle, 36, 632 Grand Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 25 days jail, $583.13 fine; carry or display facsimile firearm, no contest plea, $150 fine; repeater disorderly conduct, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Zachary Joseph Houska, 36, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, guilty plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Cody Dean Johnson, 25, 4117 E. Itasca St., second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, no contest pleas, nine months jail consecutive imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 101 days jail, $484.50 fine and court costs; intentionally point firearm at person, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent; possession of marijuana, intimidate victim, use of a dangerous weapon, battery, use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Steven Howard Krygowski, 46, 705 Clough Ave., hit and run, amended to ordinance violation hit and run-unattended vehicle, no contest plea, $263.50 fine; operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $150.10 fine.

Ryan Allen Lancour, 39, 1702 Iowa Ave., resisting/failing to stop, amended to ordinance violation fail to obey traffic officer signal or order, no contest plea, $175.30 fine.

Riley Robert Sikorski, 36, 322 Homecroft Court, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 18 months of probation, $518 court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, operating while suspended, dismissed.

Alexander Taylor, 49, Duluth, second-degree sexual assault/use of force, amended to third-degree sexual assault, no contest plea, five years state prison, five years extended supervision, no contact with victim, no contact with minors without approval of agent, comply with sex offender treatment and registry requirements.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.