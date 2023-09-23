Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 22, 2023

Sep. 22—Sept. 14

Carly Rose Stouffer, 28, Iron River, second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 30 days jail, Huber work release, 16 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $1,555 fine; second-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Sept. 15

John Adam Cleppe, 57, Minnetonka, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Sheila Lynn Hicks, 39, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, amended 15 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Roshawnta Rochelle Hunter, 29, Saint Paul, Minnesota, hit and run-involve great bodily harm, guilty plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; reckless driving-cause great bodily harm, dismissed.

Jesse Jon Johansen, 49, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 10 days jail, $920.40 court costs.

Brian Alan Kinnetz, 31, 308 Homecroft Court, domestic battery, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Caleb James Kuharski, 21, 1813 Lackawanna Ave., hit and run, no contest plea, $831 fine and court costs; bail jumping, dismissed.

Alain Pierre, 26, Menomonie, strangulation and suffocation, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Joseph Shane Thomas, 36, Minneapolis, Minnesota, identity theft-obtain money or credit, bail jumping, dismissed.

Sept. 19

Kenneth John Snickers, 53, 1022 1/2 Oakes Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, intimidate victim/dissuade reporting, possess illegally obtained prescription, probation revoked, seven months jail concurrent, $679 fine and court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.