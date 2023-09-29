Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 29. 2023

Sep. 29—Sept. 20

Allen John Tinsley, 20, 5220 E. First St., party to burglary, probation revoked, one year jail, Huber work release after 180 days is completed, $9,791 restitution and court costs.

Sept. 21

Lloyd Fredrick Gibson, 59, Minnesota, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Sept. 22

Angelo Lee-Ray Barlett, 25, Duluth, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; possess amphetamine, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, two days jail, $673.50 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, intentionally point firearm at person, carry concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Kelli Joy Cole, 53, Bennett, possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 24-month deferred prosecution agreement; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Christopher Harley Crowley Sr., 39, 2318 Banks Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, dismissed.

Steven Michael Davis, 20, Flint, Michigan, possession of marijuana, no contest plea, 18-month deferred prosecution agreement; possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Edmund Mark Feller, 46, Duluth, party to burglary, no contest plea, one year jail, $2,883 restitution and court costs.

Elliot Dean Gillis, 34, Deer River, Minnesota, third-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 45 days jail, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $3,306 fine, no use or possession of alcohol; resisting or obstructing an officer, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Dennis Earl Hansen, 41, 1901 New York Ave., Apt. 107, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, two counts possession of marijuana, no contest pleas, seven months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, nine days jail, $1,081.25 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, $642 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, two additional counts bail jumping, additional count second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Cody Tyler Hartling, 33, 1920 Banks Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, probation revoked, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision.

James Gordon Huray, 22, Lake Nebagamon, second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 10 days jail, $1,534 fine, 14 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 60 days imposed and stayed, one year of probation, three days jail, $642 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; bail jumping, domestic strangulation and suffocation, resisting or obstructing an officer, second-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Jonah David Lazerine, 29, Duluth, bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $1,226.96 restitution and court costs; battery, probation revoked, nine months jail, two years jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, two days jail, no contact with victim or their residence; criminal damage to property, contact after domestic abuse arrest, additional count bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Nicholas Andrew Lysdahl, 44, 2209 Hammond Ave., third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 18 months probation, 60 days jail, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $5,592 fine, absolutely no use or possession of alcohol; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Lucas Richard Popp, 41, Duluth, criminal damage to property, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $200.50 fine.

Landan William Swenson, 20, Poplar, two counts resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $516 fine and court costs.

Larry Jr. Tate, 38, 1600 Catlin Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, $425 fine.

Jayla Lynn Thompson, 17, 3705 E. First St., party to burglary, no contest plea, five year deferred prosecution agreement; battery, bail jumping, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 20 days jail, $1,398 fine and court costs, no contact with victim, eligible to be expunged; two counts disorderly conduct, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Sept. 25

Jeremiah James Olinger, 23, Blaine, Minnesota, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, no contest plea, 24-month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, no contact with victims or their residence, $443 court costs; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Makayla Dawn Pietrowski, 27, Duluth, battery, amended to disorderly conduct, no contest plea, nine-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Brian Lee Popovich, 61, 1705 Oakes Ave., 1, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 200 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 60 days jail, $3,306 fine, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, no contest plea, $100 fine; third-offense operating while intoxicated, failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Kevin Thomas Potter, 28, 2131 Oakes Ave., attempt disarming a peace officer, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, battery, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, nine days jail; domestic false imprisonment, domestic substantial battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Jason Timothy Radzak, 42, Foxboro, domestic third-degree sexual assault, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Perry Dean Raivala, 61, 2028 Lamborn Ave., bail jumping, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $579 fine and court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent; battery, dismissed.

Mark John Romens, 54, 1624 Oakes Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $200.50 fine.

Kara Lee Smith, 34, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 18-month deferred prosecution agreement concurrent.

Jonathon Keith Spaulding, 53, 1212 N. 12th St., operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine.

Jade Douglas Vanderlouw, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $367.50 fine; domestic battery, dismissed.

Rachel Michele Zeidan, 38, Duluth, possess amphetamine, no contest plea, $563.25 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Sept. 26

Edward Charles Lambert Jr., 66, South Range, second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,529 fine, 12-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.