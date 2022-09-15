Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 16, 2022

Sep. 15—Sept. 7

Scott Michael Andrews, 54, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, nine days jail; bail jumping, additional count possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jason Arthur Baker, 47, 3320 Hammond Ave., third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, guilty plea, 90 days jail, $5,423 fine and court costs, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Sept. 8

Timothy Adam Anvid, 31, Duluth, first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, guilty plea, six years state prison, nine years extended supervision, $11,877.17 restitution and court costs.

Sept. 9

Jessica Lynn Ackley, 30, 3920 Tower Ave., A211, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, five days jail, $1,429 fine, 12-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, no contest plea, $379 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Danielle Louise Herges, 37, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 25 days jail.

Patricia Nicole Kaarto, 31, 711 E. Fifth St., operating while revoked, possess amphetamine, retail theft, bail jumping, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 32 days jail, $886 court costs; party to burglary, no contest plea, five-year deferred prosecution agreement, $12,022.27 restitution and court costs; two additional counts bail jumping, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Todd Howard King, 51, Poplar, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 12-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Megan Rae Lonetto, 31, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Riley Robert Sikorski, 35, 322 Homecroft Court, battery, amended to domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 80 days jail, $443 court costs.

Sept. 12

Daniel Joseph Ojala, 41, 1632 Hammond Ave., repeater disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, four days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Morgan Ann Schemenauer, 25, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Ethan Greg Stauber, 30, Solon Springs, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 18-month deferred prosecution agreement, $1,099.80 restitution.

Presten Elliot Williams, 22, 525 Hammond Ave., 230, domestic disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, two-year deferred prosecution agreement concurrent, $443 court costs.

Mikal Austin Yates, 24, Parkland, burglary, no contest plea, found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect; take and drive vehicle without consent, theft-movable property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.