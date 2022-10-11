Douglas County deputies searching for armed gas station robber
Deputies with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station.
Investigators say the man walked into the Texaco on Fairburn Road in Douglasville and pulled two black and silver guns on the clerk.
The suspect then demanded money from the clerk before running out of the store.
The man is described as being a heavyset man in a black ski mask, camouflage jacket, orange T-shirt, black pants and brown boots.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos should call investigators at 770-920-4916 or by clicking here.
