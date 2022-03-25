Douglas County deputies searching for man who robbed Marco’s Pizza at gunpoint

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are releasing surveillance photos of a man they say is a robbery suspect.

Deputies say a man entered a Marco’s Pizza on Chapel Hill Road on March 17 and pulled a gun on the cashier.

The man demanded money from the cash register and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact investigators at 770-920-4992.

