Douglas County deputy dies from injuries sustained in 1980

Apr. 18—More than 40 years after he was shot twice in the line of duty, a former Douglas County sheriff's deputy has died, and Sheriff John Hanlin said his death was directly related to the injuries he sustained in 1980.

Hanlin announced over the weekend that retired Deputy Stanley "Allen" Burdic died March 11, saying he was saddened by the line-of-duty death.

Burdic began his law enforcement career in 1976, when he was hired by the Canyonville Police Department. He served in that position until July 1979, when he was hired as a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 12, 1980, Burdic responded to a report of a shooting at the Nutshell Tavern in Myrtle Creek. Sometime early in the moring of August 13, Burdic located the suspect, Jack Flack, at a gravel turnout north of the Myrtle Creek Bridge near Interstate 5. The suspect opened fire of Burdic, striking him twice. Flack then stole Burdic's patrol car, running over his legs while fleeing the scene.

Flack was later captured, convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted murder and other charges.

Burdic sustained serious injuries from his gunshot wounds, including one that grazed his spine. Due to his injuries, he was unable to return to work as a deputy and was medically retired in 1982.

He briefly returned to the Canyonville Police Department from July 1984 to November of 1985, before his ongoing pain from his injuries forced him to retire for good.

His family said he suffered extreme pain for much of his life, walked with a limp and never fully recovered from the incident in 1980. Sheriff Hanlin said his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"Deputy Burdic's sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Douglas County, no matter the span of time between the shooting and his death, cannot go unmentioned," Hanlin said. "We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy on August 13, 1980."

Burdic's memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Tri-City Baptist Church. Burdic will be afforded law enforcement honors at the service.

Burdic's family and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are being assisted by the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Anyone wishing to make financial contributions to support the Burdic family may do so through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation at www.oregonfallenbadge.com. Click on the "Donate to OFBF" link on the home page and then enter "For the Burdic Family" into the memo line of the PayPal donation page.

Donations can be mailed to

Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation

818 SW 3rd Ave. #347

Portland, Oregon 97204

Checks can be made payable to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation with "For the Burdic Family" in the memo line.