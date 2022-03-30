Douglas County deputy jailed on charges he sexually assaulted an inmate

A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Tuesday and finds himself in the same jail he worked in.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Austin Cole Sluder was assigned to work for the sheriff’s office at the Douglas County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI’s investigation, which began in October 2021, found that while working there, Sluder had inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate.

His current employment status with the sheriff’s office is unclear.

Sluder is being held in the Douglas County Jail on charges of improper sexual contact and violation of oath of office by a public officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: