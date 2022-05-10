Police searching for student who stabbed another student at high school in Douglas County

Douglas county Schools police said a student stabbed another student at Alexander High School Monday morning.

Officers are still searching for the stabbing suspect, who is a student at the school, according to police The suspect’s name has not been released. Police believe that he left the campus.

The student who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

Police said the stabbing happened in the cafeteria.

Students were initially held in their classrooms and in the parking lot and later sent home. Rumors swirled that there may have also been a gun involved, but police said they found no evidence of a gun.

Police said they are working to determine a motive for the stabbing, but said they believe the conflict that led up to the stabbing started off campus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper was over the scene, where there are multiple law enforcement vehicles and at least one ambulance.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to worried mother Maryann Fakeye, who was waiting in her car outside for her daughter, a senior at the school. '

“She said that a student had stabbed another student this morning,” Fakeye said. “I was so scared I ran immediately to the school. But of course, we couldn’t go up and she couldn’t come out.”

Fakeye said a teacher pulled her daughter into a classroom during the lockdown. Her daughter told her that students were released to the gym and will be let out soon.

Faykeye said it’s awful that this happened just two weeks before her daughter’s graduation.

“We have got to teach these kids to resolve conflict without violence,” Fakeye said.