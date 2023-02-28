Douglas County officials, employee, contractor indicted

Feb. 28—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced the recent indictment of Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock, and Anthony Knight, owner of S&A Express.

The indictment relates to a contract awarded to S&A Express for professional janitorial services for the Douglas County Annex Building. All defendants are charged with Conspiracy in Restraint of Free and Open Competition in Transactions.

"Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to perform their duties in an honest and transparent manner," Carr said in a news release. "Whether an elected official or employee, anyone who breaks this trust will be held accountable for their actions. We take these allegations very seriously, and we look forward to presenting our case in court."

This investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"The GBI continues to work for the citizens of Georgia in being an impartial investigatory agency in the investigation of suspected public corruption," said GBI Director Mike Register. "The GBI works in coordination with other partners, such as the Attorney General, to ensure any defendants' due process is protected while also ensuring criminal acts are prosecuted."

The Attorney General's Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Douglas County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment of all five defendants. Specifically, the indictment charges each of the defendants with one count of conspiracy in restraint of free and open competition in transactions — O.C.G.A. § 16-10-22(b).

Jones also has been charged with one count of false statements — O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time, Carr's office said..