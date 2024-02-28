Douglas County Past: Daring robbers hit Palace Theater; Douglas County marks an explosive record

Feb. 27—Feb. 24, 1924

John Facette cops curling club speed skating honors

John Facette, by his winning two races, the older boys from 12 to 14 years of age and the free-for-all, glided away with the majority of the winning honors at the skating races held yesterday afternoon at the Superior Curling Club for boys and girls under 16 years of age.

The results of each race follow:

Boys, 6 to 8 years of age, one lap: Ralph Lenroot, first, and James Lund, second.

Girls, 6 to 8 years, one lap: Alice Bird, first; Catherine Metzger, second, and Catherine Sullivan, third.

Boys, 8 to 10 years, one lap: Fred Sequin, first, and Brandon Crawford, second.

Girls, 10 to 12 years, one lap: Betty Bowers, first; Alice Yale, second and Zola Hill, third.

Boys, 10 to 12, two laps: William Lounsbury, first, William Crawford, second.

Girls, 12 to 14, two laps: Phyllis Wornstaff, first, Florence Erhart, second.

Boys, 12 to 14, three laps: John Facette, first, William Lounsbury, second.

Free-for-all, six laps: John Facette, first, William Crawford, second.

Poplar school pupils give patriotic program

POPLAR, Wis. — Washington's birthday was celebrated in a fitting manner with a program Friday afternoon at the school.

A dramatization "The Boston Bag" was given by Russel Jones, Morris Faugerstrom, Leonard Paulson, Ano Erickson and Toivo Ranta. "Webster's Tribute to Washington" was delivered by Clifford Lind; "The Concord Hymn" was recited by Mabel Hofsted; an "Ode for Washington's Birthday" was given by Marion Smith; "Under the Washington Elm" by Alice Noreen and "The Story of Our Flag" was told by Anna Carlson. Frances Woodhull told about the growth of our country in territory; Marion Lindberg, in population; Gertrude Lindberg discussed the inventions and discoveries; George Bryce talked about the problems that have confronted the country, and Louis Paulson discussed the development of art, literature and education since the time of Washington.

Poplar man returns from visit to Iowa

POPLAR, WIs. — Andrew Barsness, who has been visiting with friends and relatives in Iowa, returned home Wednesday.

* Ralph Erickson has left for Boylston, where he will work and attend school.

* A prayer meeting was held at the J.A. Faugerstrom home Wednesday evening.

* A sleighride was enjoyed by the teachers and upper room of the Poplar School.

* Mrs. O.P. Smith is ill from injuries received when she fell while washing windows at the Poplar school.

Feb. 25, 1924

Daring thieves get $1,500 at Palace Theater

One of the most daring robberies staged in Superior in years took place last night when burglars entered the Palace theater office, opened the vault door and made off with nearly $1,500 in cash.

The robbery occurred some time between 2 and 3 o'clock this morning. Patrolman George Daivis made his rounds at 2 o'clock and at that time the office had not been entered and a night light was burning. Upon returning on his beat an hour later he found that the swinging window of the office had been pried open and saw that the vault door was open.

No clue to the robbery was found except a small steel "jimmy" which was left on the window sill after it had been used to pry up the window which then swung outward.

A sledgehammer evidently had been used by the robbers. The large knob of the vault was knocked off by the hammer, enabling a man to get a hand inside the door and operate the opening mechanism.

Feb. 25, 1984

Depot still a hub of activity

SOLON SPRINGS — A 1913 vintage train depot is still on the right track, here.

Once a hub of railroad activity in northern Wisconsin, the Depot on Highway 53 is now a restaurant and bar, one that has successfully captivated the time of the good-old days when railroad was king.

There is a "Fast Freight Fare" menu of burgers and sandwiches and exclusive Solon fried chicken, not to slight the tantalizing Depot sirloin.

The atmosphere, you guessed it, is of the Golden Era, the 1920s through the 40s. Even the seating in one of the three dining areas is old Milwaukee Road Pullman seats.

The conductor on the sentimental trip is longtime railway buff and owner, Mike Ryan. His dream took a year of intensive planning and 17 months of actual renovation.

Sports special at Gordon, Wascott

Coach Lee Block's Little League team played a big part in promoting community pride in 1983.

The Gordon-Wascott Little League battered their way to capturing the Douglas County championship, the grand finale of an undefeated season, 14-0.

Ballpark improvements

Another community project which took big strides forward in 1983 was improvements to the Mooney ballpark in Gordon. Fencing, a well, bleachers and renovation of the outfield are the major activities being undertaken.

New business Wascott

Warren and Sandy Peterson are opening a small meat processing plant two miles east of the Gordon State Camp. S & W Meats will specialize in quality meats, custom cut to order, according to Sandy.

Another bit of progress in Wascott is the opening of the Golden Chipmunk on Cranberry Lake. Owned by the Gaylord Katzbahns, the cozy liquor boar in a picturesque setting has been completely remodeled by its owners over the past couple years.

In Gordon, Kevin Postl has opened his own mechanic shop. Kevin's Auto Repair is located in the old gas station on Highway 53.

Feb. 26, 1924

County hangs up new record

Douglas County has set a record for the purchase of explosives for land-clearing purposes this year that has never before been equaled in this country, it was learned this morning from J.M. Walz, county agricultural agent.

With orders for Sodatol, a government war surplus explosive, already totaling 470,00 pounds, farmers of Douglas County have already exceeded the former national record of 378,000 pounds established by Marathon County in this state last year by 92,000 pounds.

Farmers from the community near Maple alone have entered orders for 85,000 pounds of explosive, which is almost as much as was used in the entire county in 1919.

Sheriff's men discover still hidden under huge straw stack

Discovery of two moonshine manufacturing stills in the vicinity of Manitou Falls yesterday afternoon by members of the sheriff's force revealed a new and unique method of concealment in Douglas County.

Raiding the farm owned by John Steinberg on the Darrow road, the officers discovered the still concealed underneath a huge straw sack. The dugout was composed of two compartments lined with boards.

August Erickson, stepson of Steinberg, was placed under arrest and when arraigned in municipal court this morning pleaded guilty to violating the state liquor ordinance and was sentenced to serve three months at the Douglas County work farm, without option of a fine.

Olaf Thompson, farmer on the Black River road, was arrested when in one of 30 brush piles on his farm a moonshine manufacturing plant was found by the raiding party. To all outward appearances, the brush piles were similar. Careful investigation, however, revealed a house constructed underneath one and installed within was the plant.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.