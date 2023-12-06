Douglas County Past: Fancy gowns glimmer at charity ball; authorities seek escaped Gordon inmate

Dec. 5—Dec. 1, 1933

Don't forget to vote on your preference for liquor sale regulation

Today is election day for readers at The Telegram, and more than 30 other Wisconsin newspapers.

Today is the day that the "mine run" of Wisconsin citizens get their opportunity to tell their legislative representatives what they want in the way of liquor control legislation. Governor Schmedeman has called the legislature into special session for Dec. 22, and that session will be devoted solely to the enactment of liquor laws.

The Telegram has been assured that the votes which are cast will be presented to the Legislature and will receive consideration from that group. So, in this poll, your vote actually counts for something. Why not take advantage of the opportunity?

Dec. 1, 1988

Spartan matmen open season

The Superior Senior High School Spartan wrestling team kicks off the 1988-89 season tonight with a home match when they entertain the Northwood High School Evergreens from Minong.

Head Coach Joe Reasbeck's Spartans are young, but several who wrestled last season on the Spartan varsity as freshmen are returning as sophomores this year with varsity experience. Superior will have a wrestler in 12 of the 13 weight classes against Minong tonight.

Sophomore Mike Gunderson will be at 103 pounds; sophomore David Klasowski will be the 119-pounder; Jeff Reasbeck, a sophomore, will be at 125 pounds; the 130-pounder will be Ron Hegbert and at 135 pounds is Derrick Gudowski. Both are sophomores and veterans of last season's varsity.

Harley Anderson, a sophomore, will be at 140; Senior Mike Koczan, a three-year veteran of the Spartan varsity, will be at 145; the 152-pounder will be Bill Brand, a sophomore, who will be in his first varsity match; a ninth grader, Dan DeVeze, who has wrestled two seasons at Central, will be at the 160-pound slot in his first varsity match; either Chad Berg or Dan Hallberg will be at 171 pounds. Both are sophomores and neither has been in a varsity match.

The 189-pounder is James DeRosia, a junior; returning at heavyweight is junior Jowel Johnson.

Dec. 2, 1933

The charity ball is over, but society is finding the 'memory lingers on'

Brilliant display of gowns as usual marks annual charitable function of the Children's Home Association; Elks home scene of party.

Superior society added another glowing page to its social history in the 28th annual charity ball at which directors of the Superior Children's Home and Refuge association entertained several hundred guests Friday evening at the Elks home.

Among the gowns noted in the assemblage Friday evening were the following:

Mrs. John. L. Banks — red crepe dress with white accessories; Mrs. Robert L. Banks — yellow chiffon with original pleated skirt; contrasting green slippers; crystal necklace; Mrs. R.C. Buck — sapphire blue mist of the dawn crepe with two tone amethyst flowers at the throat, jacket with long sleeves and heavy coils of the silk over each sleeve; Mrs. V.E. M'Caskill — black velvet frock with long sleeves; rhinestone clips; Mrs. Jim Dan Hill — classic gray satin frock; gray crepe slippers; velvet bandeau; draped wrap of heavy yellow velvet; Miss Rhoda Ann Powell — Vionet model of American Beauty crepe, having a low decolletage, a small train, and a cluster of American Beauty satin slippers; long string of pearls as her only jewelry; Mrs. James W. M'Gill — tangerine crepe frock, backless, with floor length skirt ending in a small train, bodice trimming of brilliants and pearls; silver kid sandals; Miss Laura Bardon — Chanel model of black crepe with creamy Belgian lace forming a pointed collar and small cap sleeves; green buckle at waistline; black slippers; Miss Grace Walsh — white crepe with tiny jacket embroidered in silver beads; white slippers; Miss Zola Hill — deep violet velvet with rhinestone clips; silver slippers; Miss Juanita Boss — wine velvet with large bertha collar; white flower for contrast; black slippers; brilliant earrings; Mrs. F.E. Neuman — black dress in the new "Mae West" effect, with puffed sleeves; black footwear.

Superior news in brief

Three cars auctioned — Two trucks and one passenger automobile were auctioned off on Tower Avenue Saturday morning by United States Marshall Charles Steele. One of the trucks went to Eino Hautala, Oulu, Wis., for $200 and the other to Isadore Goldberg, Superior, for $250, while the Superior Used Car Market, Inc. bid $66 for the passenger car, a Dodge six couple, and got it. The vehicles had been seized by federal agents.

Dec. 2, 1988

Spartans celebrate 5-4 win over Hermantown

The Superior Senior High hockey team received an early Christmas present Thursday night, but it wasn't gift-wrapped as neatly as they would have liked it to have been.

The Spartans roared out to a 4-0 lead, but had to battle Hermantown to defeat the Hawks 5-4 in Wessman arena.

Junior center Sean Storie opened the Superior scoring just 1:14 into the contest when he flipped the puck past Hawk goalie Jeff Nelson. Freshman Jay Matushak and senior Fred Paine were credited with assists.

Storie helped on the Spartans' next goal seven minutes later when he dished a pass to junior defenseman Ryan Lozon, who fired the puck into the net.

SSHS, which maintained pressure in the Hermantown zone and fired 15 shots at Nelson in the first 15 minutes, took a 3-0 lead at the 13:42 mark on a goal by John Larson. He was assisted by junior wing Tyler Walsh and senior defenseman Perky Hansen.

Dec. 4, 1933

Blaze at Poplar burns 80 chickens

POPLAR, Wis. — Eighty chickens were burned in the fire which destroyed the chicken house on the L.W. Lang farm here Friday. All other outbuildings were saved by volunteer firemen.

Prisoner at Gordon was to undergo test

GORDON, Wis. — An impending mental and physical examination which he was to undergo Friday at Waupun was believed by Gordon prison camp authorities to have prompted the escape of Archie Brooks of La Crosse, prison No. 20,100.

Brooks, who was described by Rupert Chadwick, head guard, as "very tempermental" "highly nervous" and "a bit hard to handle," had been giving authorities trouble of a minor nature and it was decided to take him to Waupun Friday evening for an examination.

He had been serving a term for grand larceny involving the theft of a car at La Crosse in December 1921. Previous to this, authorities at the camp said, he served a 10-year term at Waupun for manslaughter.

No trace had been found of the escaped prisoner Monday.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.