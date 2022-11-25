Douglas County Past: Superior couple spare pet turkeys; bakery fined for not living up to its name

Nov. 25—Nov. 24, 1947

Monoxide fumes almost overcome deer hunter

Firemen of the city ambulance crew administered oxygen Monday evening to Joseph Rochon, 30, of 321 John Avenue, who was partly overcome by auto fumes as he rode home from a deer hunting trip with three companions.

The victim was a passenger with Francis Rochon, 608 Banks Avenue, who also had with him as passengers Mr. and Mrs. Robert Spenser, 323 1/2 Cumming Avenue. Upon being checked by police and the city ambulance crew it was found that these three suffered no ill effects of the ride except that Mrs. Spencer had a slight headache.

The ambulance crew was called to the Rochon home at 6:08 p.m. where they found Joseph Rochon almost overcome by monoxide fumes. They took the victim into the house and gave him pure oxygen for five minutes with the resuscitator before he returned to normal.

Nov. 25, 1952

Eight point bucks shot by hunters

Reports continued to come in Tuesday from deer hunters who made good in the woods.

An eight-point buck tipping the scale at 230 pounds was all dressed out by 8:30 a.m. Saturday after being shot by John A. Nelson, Hawthorne. He downed the animal near his home.

George Williams, 1213 Hammond Ave., also downed an eight-point buck about three miles from Hawthorne Sunday morning. It weighed 175 pounds.

Nov. 26, 1947

Sanitary Bakery operator 'unsanitary,' gets sentence

Louis A. Handlovsky, 50, operator of the Sanitary bakery at 1515 N. Fifth Street, was sentenced by Federal Judge Patrick T. Stone to six months in a federal prison because his bakery didn't live up to its name.

The Superior baker appeared before Judge Stone at Wausau late Tuesday charged — for the second time — with violation of the pure food and drug act for unsanitary conditions in the bakery which he operates.

Six men fined on violation of game laws

Six upstate hunters paid fines in municipal court late Tuesday and Wednesday morning totaling $124 after they pleaded guilty to charges of violation of state game laws.

William Borah, 49, W.O. Doege, 31 and George Lindquist, 44, all of South Range and Tom Ham, 24 and Richard Lillianberg, 22, both of Hayward, all pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a loaded gun in an auto. Each man paid a $14 fine. Borah, Doege and Lindquist were arrested in the town of Highland, while Ham and Lillianberg were apprehended in the town of Wascott.

Nov. 27, 1952

Pets spared the ax

Although it would appear that Mr. and Mrs. Turkey are being enticed to get them ready for the dinner platter, it was all a trick. Mrs. Oren Sletten, 6614 John Ave., left, coaxes the two pet birds to pose while her daughter-in-law, Mrs. George Sletten, 2020 Wisconsin Ave., looks on.

While hundreds of turkeys were prepared for the festivities in Superior homes, Ma and Pa Turkey owned by the Slettens were spared the ax. They are being kept to raise a family. Oren Sletten, co-owner of the miniature turkey farm, has made such pets of the birds he said that he wouldn't kill them to eat if he never tasted turkey again.

In raising the birds the Slettens had a few interesting experiences.

The turkeys were obtained when they were about five days old. Mr. Sletten kept them in the house. This was only possible because his wife was in the hospital at the time. When she came home and saw what was taking place, she said good humorously, the turkeys went out into the yard. That wasn't all.

After having puttied several storm windows one day in the back yard, Mr. Sletten went into the house for a while and when he came back out again to the windows the putty had been all pecked off by the two gobblers.

Nov. 28, 1947

Only one Thanksgiving baby recorded in city

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Howes, 512 Weeks Ave., had a special little reason to be thankful Thursday in that they were the parents of a son born at St. Mary's Hospital on that day.

The couple also had the distinction of having the only baby born in Superior on that day. The child was born at 10:52 a.m.

Switchman hurt in rail mishap

Frank Welter, 25, Maple, Great Northern railway switchman, received an ankle injury Friday morning while working in the Superior yards of the railroad.

Attendants at St. Mary's hospital termed his condition as "good" and said he caught his left ankle between two railroad cars. X-rays have been taken and showed no sign of fracture.

Nov. 28, 1952

Police seek lover who took chair

Police Friday were searching for a lover.

Maurice Lurye, 1208 Tower Ave., reported that sometime Wednesday afternoon a black and gold love seat was taken from the rear of the store.

He said it was in a large carton that had been unloaded at the rear of 1208 Tower Ave.

Lurye said the love seat was of a special kind and was valued at $95. It was ordered special for a customer, according to Lurye.

Maple hunter shot, killed

Eric Luostari of Maple was shot and killed early Friday afternoon while hunting deer on the Cloverland Road north of Maple, it was reported by the district attorney's office. A bullet through his right chest brought death. He was hunting at the time with John Levampaa at the time, it was reported. Levampaa, it was said, had just fired at a deer at the time Luostari was shot. Luostari was reported to have been 100 feet beyond the animal.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.