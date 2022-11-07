Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man connected to murder
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday.
Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers is connected to.
Deputies say Dakers is 5 feet, 5 inches, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Channel 2 has reached out to deputies to learn more about the incident Dakers is connected to.
Anyone with information on Dakers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us OR the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-949-5656
