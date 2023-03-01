Douglas County woman convicted of murder after stabbing man to death

A 32-year-old Douglas County woman was convicted of murder and other charges after stabbing a man to death in 2020., according to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

On October 17, 2020, the Douglas County deputies responded to a call, about an assault. When deputies arrived at the home they found Darzjai (DJ) Williams, unresponsive and laying in the front yard with a four-inch stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Jasmine Williams was sitting under a tree nearby and told police that she stabbed DJ Williams during an altercation. Paramedics tried to save DJ’s life, but he died on the scene.

After the incident, Jasmine Williams was taken to the sheriff’s department and interviewed.

She told deputies that she came to the home after work and errands and she got there, she and DJ got into an argument. The argument eventually turned physical, as Williams pulled three knives on DJ, and chased him throughout the house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Williams kicked two doors in, stabbed a bathroom door multiple times, and chased DJ outside the home where Williams fatally stabbed DJ in the chest with a butcher knife. Before he was stabbed to death outside, DJ tried to call his cousin for a ride, according to police.

Williams’ roommate was interviewed by police who said she separated Williams from DJ a couple of times and tried to close and lock the front door to keep Williams from DJ once he left the home.

Police also interviewed children and a witness who was present during the altercation. They all corroborated the police’s info.

Williams and DJ’s relationship is unclear.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, a Douglas County jury convicted Jasmine Williams of malice murder, aggravated assault, and felony murder.

Story continues

At the time of the stabbing, Williams was out on bond for an aggravated assault from two months ago where she used a knife to threaten a neighbor.

“Our community yet again faces another tragic loss to domestic violence. We have to understand that this interrupts the very fabric of our county. A family has lost a loved one in a violent and senseless act,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: