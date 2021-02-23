Douglas Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $86.6 million, or $3.81 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $480.2 million.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $505 million to $565 million.

Douglas Dynamics shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.82, a drop of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLOW

Recommended Stories

  • Dating apps scam committed by criminal from inside prison

    A recently reformed criminal shares how he ran romance scams to serve as a warning to others.

  • Chrissy Teigen honored her late son Jack on what would have been his due date

    "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram in a tribute to her late son, Jack.

  • How Much Are Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

    We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also...

  • Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC's (NYSE:FTAI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 63% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors...

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.4025

    GBP/USD managed to get above the resistance at 1.4000 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.4025.

  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Mulling IPO of Yahsat, CEO-Designate Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Yah Satellite Communications Co.’s incoming chief executive officer said its owner is considering an initial public offering of the Abu Dhabi-based firm. “Mubadala Investment Co. is looking at this very closely,” Ali Al Hashemi said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “I can say that financially we are very healthy to be applicable for IPO, but Mubadala has to take the final decision.”Yahsat provides integrated satellite communications solutions to over 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia, according to information on its website. It runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232 billion state-controlled wealth fund.Al Hashemi, current CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications and the general manager of Yahsat Government Solutions, will take over as the CEO of Yahsat Group in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 26% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Ire of MuskThe market capitaliztion of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.(Updates with details on transaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during blackout

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were pummeled on Monday. The automaker's stock decline was likely primarily due to a pullback in the overall market on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla were hit particularly hard.

  • Broker Revenue Forecasts For Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Are Surging Higher

    Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRIX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Tech Workers Are Fleeing the Bay Area — Here’s Where They’re Moving

    In 1971, long before the San Francisco Bay Area became a $2.8 trillion neighborhood, journalist Don Hoefler coined the term "Silicon Valley." There were no social media networks then, no search...

  • Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga readers on the 2021 price action of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain? Bitcoin 37% Ethereum 32% Dogecoin 31% As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been hitting new highs in recent months. Bitcoin trades around $53,000 at time of publication, off the all-time high of $58,300. See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment? Experts in crypto like Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, believe the price of Bitcoin is going to reach 0,000 by the end of the year. Ethereum expands upon Bitcoin’s infrastructure in terms of useability. Instead of only transferring coins between wallets, Ethereum’s network supports the creation of decentralized applications, or DApps, that allow users to execute agreements with one another without the use of a middleman. Ethereum trades around $1,750 at publication time, off the all-time high of $2,036. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is built on the same basic technology as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The Shiba-Inu based cryptocurrency was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology. Now, Dogecoin is catching on with celebrities from Elon Musk to Gene Simmons. Dogecoin trades around 5 cents and has an all-time high of $0.087. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Boeing, Nio Or Plug Power?JD Power Dependability Survey Places Tesla Among Worst-Ranked Car Brands In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Tumbles as Rates Spike Rips High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern dealt another blow to some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) dropped 5.8% Monday -- its worst performance of the year -- as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. The fund’s top holding, Tesla Inc. with an 8.7% weighting, plunged 8.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.ARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.