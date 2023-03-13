Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 10, 2023

Howard Lorber: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Richard Lampen, our Chief Operating Officer; Bryant Kirkland, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Durkin, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, our residential real estate brokerage business. On today's call, we will discuss trends in residential real estate, Douglas Elliman's financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, and performance in our luxury markets. All numbers presented this morning will be as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated. We will then provide closing comments and open the call for questions. I would like to begin by discussing the current operating environment for residential real estate, and why we believe Douglas Elliman is well positioned.

After reaching a generational peak in 2021, the residential real estate industry faced significant headwinds in 2022, with transaction volume and the value of existing home sales each declining by more than 30% according to the National Association of Realtors. Despite these trends, we are proud to report that Douglas Elliman outperformed the industry in 2022, with transaction volume and gross transaction volume declining by approximately 18% and 16%, respectively. These declines were driven by significant increases in mortgage interest rates, volatility in the financial markets and listing inventory shortages in luxury markets in which we are active. However, because of the limited inventory available in luxury markets, prices remain stable.

Sudden increases in borrowing costs, constrained supply from entering the housing market as homeowners remain reluctant to part with their lower mortgage rates obtained over the past several years. Looking ahead, we continue to believe tight supply will gradually ease as time passes and consumers adjust to higher interest rates and the sellers adjust price expectations accordingly. Importantly, in residential real estate, luxury markets are usually the last markets to enter a down cycle and the first markets to emerge when the cycle ends. Therefore, we see significant growth opportunities in Douglas Elliman's luxury markets when market uncertainty subsides. And we believe we will be well positioned in these markets to capture market share by leveraging our key strengths, which include first and most importantly, our global network and outstanding relationships with our outstanding agents.

We increased our agent count by almost 400 agents in 2022, including some of the industry's most celebrated teams and individuals, and remain very proud of our 87% agent retention rate. We are also proud to operate our preeminent world-class Douglas Elliman development marketing business. This business provides an incentive for agents to join the Elliman team. In 2022, we added $3.5 billion of gross transaction value to our development and marketing business in Florida, New York, California, Massachusetts and Texas, which will provide long-term value as these transactions close over the next several years. Our next strength is our approach to expansion and the exciting opportunities to expand the Douglas Elliman footprint. In 2022, we entered the Las Vegas, Dallas and D.C. venture markets as well as growing markets such as Ponte Vedra Beach, Vero Beach and tucked New Canyon, Newport Beach and Basil, Colorado.

These markets represent approximately $50 billion of total available annual gross transaction value. And along with our market share gains in our existing markets are a critical part of our growth proposition. As we expand, our distinct approach to technology will provide agents with state-of-the-art applications designed to increase their productivity and business. Douglas Elliman's agents continue to embrace these enhancements and technology remains a critical component in recruiting. And our financial profile will provide flexibility and competitive advantage to expand. As of December 31, 2022, our strong liquidity consisted of $164 million of cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt. Our strong balance sheet underscores Douglas Elliman's long history of profitability and our ability to adjust to various market conditions.

Our liquidity provides us with a competitive advantage to grow our core brokerage business as well as scale our overhead expenses when entering new markets. Turning to our stewardship of expenses. As you are aware, in 2020, we successfully reduced enterprise-wide nonactivity based expenses across our regions. While we continue to monitor these expenses during 2021 and 2022, we also made opportunistic investments in our support network for agents as well as our technology infrastructure. While this increased total expenses from '20 to '22, we believe these investments will provide long-term value for our stockholders. Leveraging decades of real estate industry experience, Douglas Elliman's management team is taking additional steps to better position Douglas Elliman for the future without impacting the service level we provide to agents.

For example, in 2023, thus far, we have frozen hiring, and by normal attrition, reduce head count. In the event of an opportunity to add a position that will serve our agent network, we have implemented policies to require senior approval for any new position, reduced sponsorships and streamlined advertising and have begun the process of consolidating office space, which we expect will begin to reduce rent expenses during 2023 and more meaningful in the second half of 2024. We believe that these changes will result in a nimbler Douglas Elliman. Now returning to Douglas Elliman's financial results for the 3 months ended December 31, 2022. Douglas Elliman reported $207.3 million in revenues compared to $334 million in the 2021 quarter. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the 3 months ended was $18.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to net income of $20.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the 2021 quarterly period.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman was a loss of $17.1 million compared to income of $21.3 million in the 2021 quarterly period. Douglas Elliman began operating as a stand-alone public company in 2022, following its spin-off from Vector Group. Expenses incurred by our public company operations are reported in the Corporate and Other segment, and the operations of our brokerage businesses are reported in our real estate brokerage segment. For comparison purposes, our real estate brokered segment reported an operating loss of $15.6 million in 2022 compared to operating income of $19.2 million in the 2021 quarterly period. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to our real estate brokerage segment was a loss of $12.6 million in the 2022 period compared to income of $21.3 million in the 2021 quarterly period.

Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman was $18.4 million or $0.24 per share compared to adjusted net income of $18.6 million or $0.24 per share in the 2021 quarterly period. We anticipate that the results for the first quarter of 2023 will reflect the same trends of significant year-over-year declines. Moving now to Douglas Elliman's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Douglas Elliman reported $1.15 billion in revenues in 2022 compared to $1.35 billion in 2021. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman was $5.6 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to net income of $98.8 million or $1.27 per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman was $15 million compared to $110.7 million in 2021.

For comparison purposes, our real estate broker segment reported operating income of $22.0 million compared to $102.1 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to our real estate brokerage segment was $34.5 million compared to $110.7 million in 2021. Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman was $6.2 million or $0.09 per share compared to adjusted net income of $100.5 million or $1.29 per share in 2021. In summary, Douglas Elliman weathered the macroeconomic challenges of 2022, and we believe our differentiated platform positions us for long-term growth. Our proven management team has a successful history of navigating many economic cycles and applying financial discipline that balances the importance of maintaining revenue and managing operating expenses to create long-term stockholder value.

Looking ahead, in addition to driving operational efficiencies, we are focused on strategic market expansion, continued recruitment of outstanding talent and further adoption of innovative solutions to empower our agents. Finally, during the fourth quarter, we were pleased to pay another $0.05 per share dividend to our stockholders. It is our expectation that the dividend will serve as a key component of our capital allocation going forward. With that, we will be happy to answer questions. Operator?

