Can Douglas Emmett (DEI) Retain Investors’ Trust in Long-Term?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The third quarter witnessed extreme volatility in the financial market. However, the fund outperformed the benchmark indexes and rose 10.00% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is a real estate investment trust. On November 1, 2022, Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) stock closed at $17.43 per share. One-month return of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was 0.06% and its shares lost 49.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has a market capitalization of $3.601 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is a REIT that owns a portfolio of office and apartment buildings concentrated in West Los Angeles and Honolulu. Weak operational and financial results combined with investor concerns over a potential recession drove down the share price during the quarter. We remain optimistic about Douglas Emmett’s long-term prospects given its irreplaceable real estate portfolio." g0d4ather / shutterstock.com

