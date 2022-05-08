Douglas Hailey Is The Independent Director of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) And They Just Picked Up 15% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Douglas Hailey, recently paid US$12.68 per share to buy US$254k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 15%.

See our latest analysis for BGSF

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BGSF

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Douglas Hailey was not the only time they bought BGSF shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$13.70 per share in a US$342k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.05. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

BGSF insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, BGSF insiders have about 3.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BGSF Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that BGSF insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BGSF. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for BGSF you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course BGSF may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.