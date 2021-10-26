Douglas Holtz-Eakin discusses the divisions within the Democratic party
In part four of this interview with the Examiner’s Doug McKelway, former Congressional Budget Office Director, Douglas Holtz-Eakin believes that despite divisions between parties, as well as intra-party divisions, the Democrats massive Build Back Better Bill will eventually pass and be signed into law. “They cant leave 2021 without a signature accomplishment for a newly elected President, I just don"t know what it looks like,” he says.