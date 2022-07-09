Douglas J. Haines rape trial delayed

Jul. 9—JEFFERSON — A trial date in the rape case of Douglas J. Haines, of Andover, has been delayed, according to court records.

Haines, 40, was arraigned Jan. 19 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, according to court records.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with the condition that Haines have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, according to court records. He posted bond that same day.

Haines was indicted on Jan. 12, and is accused of raping a minor between Oct. 24, 2018 and Sept. 8, 2021, according to the indictment.

A plea hearing, previously set for Wednesday, and the July 26 trial date have been continued, at his attorney's request, for at least 60 more days, according to court records.

Haines hired Ashtabula attorney Jason Fairchild to represent him, according to court records.

Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris has been assigned to the case.