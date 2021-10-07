Douglas Lingard Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) And They Just Picked Up 6.6% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Douglas Lingard, the Independent Non-Executive Director of ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) recently shelled out AU$59k to buy stock, at AU$1.39 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

ImExHS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Damian Banks bought AU$173k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.39. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Damian Banks was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$584k for 342.08k shares. But they sold 68.34k shares for AU$150k. Overall, ImExHS insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$1.71 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ImExHS is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 20% of ImExHS shares, worth about AU$8.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ImExHS Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in ImExHS shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ImExHS.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

