Douglas and McKenna named as top NY influencers

Dec. 20—PLATTSBURGH — Perhaps the North Country's best known mover and shaker, Garry Douglas has once again been named as a top influencer in New York state.

Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, was listed at number 35 of City & State magazine's 2023 "ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT POWER 100" list.

The list identifies the policymakers who are most driving economic development strategies in New York state.

Douglas made the list in recognition of innovative strategies and advocacy related to the North Country economy. It is the third year that he has been recognized by City & State as being among the 100 most influential economic developers in New York.

Last year he was 41.

"Economic development is always a team endeavor," Douglas said.

"Making this a recognition of the dedicated and innovative team we have at the chamber, including Susan Matton and Joel Wood, and the many valued partners we work with. Onward and upward in 2024!"

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman who has worked closely with Douglas on many endeavors in recent years, said the chamber president is to be congratulated for his leadership.

"Garry Douglas's steadfast commitment to advancing the economic prosperity of the North Country is undeniable," Cashman said.

"His pioneering strategies and fervent advocacy resound within influential corridors, solidifying his position as a resilient architect of progress. It is a pleasure to work with him and his team."

Also recognized on the Economic Development Power 100 list this year was James McKenna, CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid who came in at number 96.

McKenna, who has led ROOST for 41 years, is retiring next April.

"McKenna had led the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism for over four decades, representing the former Winter Olympics site at nine Winter Games," City and State magazine said.

"Over the summer, McKenna joined U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to promote new rural economic investment in the North Country. In the spring, he welcomed St. Lawrence University President Kathryn Morris as his new co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council."

