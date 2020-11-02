Douglas Ross: Independence support has surged thanks to Scots 'alienated' by Brexit handling

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader - Reuters

Scots have turned to independence after becoming "alienated" by the UK Government's "winner takes all" approach to Brexit, Douglas Ross has warned Boris Johnson.

The Scottish Tory leader accused the Government of considering only the views of Brexit supporters and ignoring Remain voters north of the Border who still feel "aggrieved" at the 2016 referendum result.

In a keynote speech in London, he said this had created the "perception that Scotland and England no longer share common values" and warned "the outlet for that anger and frustration is the SNP."

Mr Ross argued this was driving the surge in support for independence, rather than any perceived benefits of separation, as he urged the Prime Minister to embark on a campaign of "healing" the divide.

Among the policies he argued could help were involving the Scottish Government in trade talks, a more flexible immigration system for Scotland and a formal framework for engagement between Holyrood and Westminster.

In addition, he said the House of Lords should be reformed to include "formal representation of our nations and regions".

But the Moray MP said that more important than any constitutional changes was the UK Government working to " reunite our country around a new consensus, re-establish our shared values and move our country on from the division of the EU referendum."

He predicted that support for independence, which currently stands at around 56 per cent, would fall again if the Prime Minister made "our shared Union values of openness and inclusion a part of everything the government does."

His intervention came after a detailed poll last week found Brexit was a factor behind the surge in support for separation, but the most significant factor was public dislike of Mr Johnson.

Speaking at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank, Mr Ross said: "There is no getting away from the fact that Brexit and how it has been delivered has undermined the perception that there are common shared values that unite us.

“We failed to bring our country back together again after the vote. Leave and Remain parts still feel divided more than four years on from the decision.

“We did not build a consensus around delivering Brexit. Instead there has been a ‘winner takes all’ approach."

Mr Ross said there were major economic reasons to retain the Union, with 60 per cent of Scottish exports going to the rest of the UK compared to only 19 per cent to the EU.

Unionists can also argue the the democratic mandates from both the 2014 independence and 2016 EU referendums must be respected, he said.

But he warned: "These practical arguments do not address the emotional disconnect that a person in Edinburgh who voted No and Remain felt when they saw celebrations in London."