Douglas Ross insists he is in charge as Ruth Davidson spearheads Scottish Tory tactical voting push

Douglas Ross has insisted he has not been sidelined in the Scottish Tory Holyrood election campaign after it emerged Ruth Davidson is instead to spearhead a major drive to try and stop the SNP getting a majority.

With postal votes being issued next week, and polls showing the Tories on course to lose seats, insiders said Ms Davidson is to be the "key voice" in a big push to persuade Unionists to vote tactically for the party on the regional list.

They said she remained the Conservatives' biggest electoral asset in Scotland and "the biggest Unionist politician on the stage apart from Gordon Brown", despite her decision to step down from Holyrood at the election.

In addition, they argued she can most credibly argue that voting tactically for the Tories would prevent Ms Sturgeon getting a majority as this is what the party achieved under her leadership in the 2016 election.

They emphasised that Ms Davidson's role was limited to a specific task and Mr Ross would continue leading the campaign overall, including unveiling new policies and representing the party in another TV debate next week.

But the Tory campaign's core message is to stop Ms Sturgeon's plans for a second independence referendum and Mr Ross was repeatedly forced to deny that he was being "eclipsed" by Ms Davidson.

The Moray MP said "I'm the leader of the party" but added Ms Davidson "has been our most successful Scottish Conservative leader to date, and she is someone I think is absolutely right to have as part of our campaign."

The decision to give her a more prominent role in the campaign emerged ahead of the launch by Alex Salmond on Tuesday of his new Alba Party's national campaign.

The former First Minister said he would unveil a "route to independence", with a strategy for "immediate action" following the May 6 election if there is a 'super-majority' of nationalists in the Holyrood chamber.

Mr Salmond has said he wants to manipulate Holyrood's complicated electoral system, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list.

A poll at the weekend showed the separatist parties together winning 79 out of Holyrood's 129 seats, including six for the Alba Party and an outright majority for Ms Sturgeon's SNP with 65 seats. It predicted the Tories would drop seven seats to 24.

Tory strategists claimed they could lose up to six seats thanks to George Galloway's Alliance for Unity party further squeezing the Unionist vote, without the Left-wing firebrand winning enough support to get elected himself.

The vast majority of Tory seats were won on the regional list in 2016 and Ms Davidson warned at the weekend that it was now "mission critical for the future of the United Kingdom" that Unionist voters again unite around her party.

It also emerged that new Tory election leaflets feature her image rather than that of Mr Ross along with text stating: “Inside: Ruth Davidson on how to stop the SNP and another referendum here.”

She is expected to make two or three high-profile appearances over the next week as postal votes start landing on doormats.

Asked why Ms Davidson was so prominent on the leaflets and whether she was eclipsing him, Mr Ross said: "I am proud, as I was when Ruth was leader, to campaign with her and now I'm leader, I'm still proud to campaign with her to deliver Scottish Conservative MSPs to Holyrood, to stop that nationalist majority."

In a dig at Nicola Sturgeon over her war with Alex Salmond, he noted that "not all political parties can work with previous leaders and current leaders."

But, pressed that she was eclipsing him, he said: "I'm the leader of the party, and you know it's my team, my manifesto, it's my policies, and I'm delighted Ruth is a strong integral part of that team."

Mr Ross also confirmed that Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are to make interventions shortly in the campaign emphasising the success of the UK's vaccine roll-out and the support provided to Scottish jobs by the furlough scheme.

Ms Davidson dragged the Conservatives out of the political wilderness during her eight years as leader, more than doubling the party's number of MSPs in 2016 and overtaking Labour.

She quit the leadership in 2019 but returned to lead the party's Holyrood group after her successor Jackson Carlaw suddenly resigned. Although Mr Ross was quickly crowned as his replacement, he is not yet an MSP.

Tory insiders emphasised that the two had worked together as a team since Mr Ross became leader and argued that she has been tasked with delivering "a very specific message which is complementary to the campaign."

One said: "She is not leading the campaign but she is a very, very important influencer and endorser. She has the credibility on the Union and the track record."

But Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader, yesterday said: "Douglas Ross has failed so badly in his short time as Scottish Tory leader that when the campaign goes into panic mode, they have dropped him to the subs bench and rolled out Baroness Ruth Davidson to be Boris Johnson’s representative in Scotland.

"It is desperation from the Tories that the only option they have left is to wheel out Baroness Davidson before she skulks off to her £300-a-day job in the unelected House of Lords – she is the democracy denier in chief."