Douglasville man charged with burglarizing Austell home with sword

Apr. 21—A Douglasville man allegedly asked an Austell man if he was "ready to die" as he entered his home on Friday, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Brian Wiley, 39, pulled his vehicle into an Austell's man's garage, pulled a sword from his waist and threatened the man's life, according to a warrant for his arrest. The homeowner then walked into the house, and Wiley followed him as the man led his family outside, according to the warrant.

Wiley was eventually arrested at the residence at 4:54 p.m., according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

He faces two felony charges for terroristic threats and a felony charge for first-degree burglary.

Wiley remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Wednesday.