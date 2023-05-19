Douglasville man crashes into traffic pole after being shot, killed in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that left a Georgia man dead.

Investigators say the 44-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was shot while in a car just before 2:45 p.m.

They say he continued driving before crashing into a traffic light half of a mile away.

Police have only identified the man as being from Douglasville.

Video from the scene shows the victim’s red Dodge Charger crashed on the sidewalk and debris and car parts spread across the road.

Detectives have not released any details on the motives or possible suspects.

It is unclear why the victim was in Milwaukee.

