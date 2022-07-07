1 dead after shooting at Douglasville shopping center, police say
Douglasville police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred just before midnight.
The shooting occurred at Douglas Commons Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.
Police have not released any details on the victim or possible suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 678-293-1747.
