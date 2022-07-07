1 dead after shooting at Douglasville shopping center, police say

Douglasville police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred just before midnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred at Douglas Commons Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released any details on the victim or possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 678-293-1747.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene working to get the latest details. Get LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

IN OTHER NEWS:







