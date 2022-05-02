Douglasville police looking woman who shot teenager in the face during road rage incident

Douglasville police are looking for a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the face.

Officials say this was a road rage incident.

Police said the suspect was traveling on Eastbound I-20 just after 4 p.m. Sunday in a black sedan.

She was seen exiting at Chapel Hill Road and police believe she was traveling from the Carrollton area.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be released, police said.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the woman’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or via email.

