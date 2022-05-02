Douglasville police looking woman who shot teenager in the face during road rage incident
Douglasville police are looking for a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the face.
Officials say this was a road rage incident.
Police said the suspect was traveling on Eastbound I-20 just after 4 p.m. Sunday in a black sedan.
She was seen exiting at Chapel Hill Road and police believe she was traveling from the Carrollton area.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be released, police said.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the woman’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or via email.
