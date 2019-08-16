Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dova Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman of the Board Paul Manning was not their only acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.17 per share in a US$1.6m purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.82), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 565k shares worth US$3.9m. Dova Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$6.89. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Dova Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Dova Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, Paul Manning bought US$445k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dova Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$233m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dova Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Dova Pharmaceuticals. Nice!