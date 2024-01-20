Dover chamber's $10,000 Sweeps tickets on sale now

DOVER — Tickets are on sale for the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual Sweepstakes & Auction. The sweeps, which is the chamber's annual fundraiser, winner will culminate with a $10,000 grand prize winner at the Filotimo Casino at Dover Bowl on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Dover is a thriving and vibrant city, in large part due to the positive impact of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce,” said Mamadou Dembele, vice president and New Hampshire regional market manager of Bangor Savings Bank, which is underwriting the sweeps. “Bangor Savings Bank is pleased to support our local chamber’s sweepstakes event."

Tickets can be purchased at dovernh.org/sweeps for $50, and 300 tickets will sold.

“Our annual Sweeps event brings together both chamber and community members for a fun-filled and exciting evening," said Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Joyce. “At the end of the night, someone will walk away $10,000 richer and the chamber will secure much-needed funding for our popular community-based programs.”

This theme for this year’s Sweeps is Mardi Gras. The evening features appetizers, cash bar, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and plenty of games and entertainment for all. Don Briand, the 2015 Dover Chamber Citizen of the Year, will once again guide attendees through the event as the evening’s emcee.

The Annual Sweepstakes & Auction is the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports community events such as Apple Harvest Day, the Cochecho Arts Festival, Festival of Trees and more.

Information on the chamber: Call 603-742-2218, email info@dovernh.org, or visit dovernh.org.

