Dover council creates two new administrative positions

DOVER ‒ Council has approved legislation to split the position of safety/human resources director into two jobs.

The position of director of human resources will be a full-time job. The person that fills it will earn $41.96 per hour in 2024, $43.43 in 2025 and $44.73 in 2026. Duties will include managing the new employee hiring process, ensuring compliance with federal regulations and developing and recommending new personnel policy changes to the city administration and city council.

The director of public safety will work 10 to 20 hours per week. That person will earn $36.57 per hour in 2024, $37.85 in 2025 and $38.99 in 2026. Duties will include serving as administrative head of the police and fire departments, serving as a negotiator in police and fire union negotiations and assisting in planning for short- and long-range needs of the two departments.

Mayor Shane Gunnoe had asked council to discuss the position, roles, compensation and responsibilities of the safety/human resources director following the retirement of Gerry Mroczkowski from the job in January. He had held the position for six years.

Gunnoe will appoint the persons who will fill these two positions.

In other action, council:

Will advertise for bids for the resurfacing of the city park tennis courts in an amount not to exceed $106,350.

Will advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the drilling and installation of a water supply well and pumphouse at the Dover Light & Power plant, at a cost not to exceed $604,000.

Heard Gunnoe report that the Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 10 a.m. March 12 in council chambers on the proposed final plat for the Crimson Cove housing development off of Ohio Avenue and on the site plan and rezoning request of Aldi's to build a store on North Wooster Avenue.

jon.baker@timesreporter.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover council approves plan to split safety/human resources position