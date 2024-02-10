Dover councilman charged with assault after confronting homeless men on video

Since taking office in January, Dover Councilman Sergio Rodriguez has followed a public and sometimes controversial path by confronting men on the streets of the town who he says are drinking in public, littering or committing other offenses − and then posting video of the showdowns online.

But his latest confrontation may have backfired. The Ward 2 Democrat was arrested Friday and charged with simple assault and harassment charges after a tense exchange Wednesday night with three homeless men near the Meridian Transit Plaza apartments, where Rodriguez resides with his family.

Rodriguez posted video of his alleged encounter with the three men online, as well as other posts criticizing the police department.

Dover Councilman Sergio Rodriguez appears in an Instagram video criticizing police for arresting him after a confrontation with homeless men allegedly drinking in public.

"I just got my fingerprints taken, mugshot taken and I was handcuffed to a bench," Rodriguez posted on Instagram Friday.

Assault charge against Rodriguez

A letter from Police Chief Jonathan Delaney to Mayor James Dodd, posted on the department's Facebook page, states that Rodriguez was taken into custody on Friday, charged with disorderly persons offenses and released following an investigation of the Wednesday night incident.

Delaney wrote that Rodriguez "became engaged in a verbal confrontation with the males and later "assaulted one of the males by kicking the male's hand causing injury."

"Rodriguez continued to pursue the males while video recording after they attempted to leave the area and forced the males to cross the roadway," Delaney continued. "Rodriguez attempted to block the males' avenue of escape, which caused a dangerous situation in the roadway."

Rodriguez posted what he said was a video of the encounter on his Instagram page. In it, one of the men can be seen drinking from a bottle. One of them is walking unsteadily as he attempts to leave the scene, while Rodriguez follows. Police show up later on in the video.

'I'm not playing anymore'

"Stay here," Rodriguez says to one man. "I'm not playing anymore. You guys know you shouldn't be there. No more apologies. I've told you many times already."

As the homeless men speak in Spanish, the video, subtitled in English, shows one of them accusing Rodriguez of being a cocaine dealer and shouting "You're going to pay" as a patrol officer observed.

Between the Wednesday night confrontation and his arrest on Friday, Rodriguez posted another video in which he criticized the police for not charging the men, who Delaney identified as homeless, with any crimes.

"They were let go by police and told to go the other way," he said. "I'm being told because these three individuals do not have addresses, my complaints are going to go, and I'm saying it word-for-word, 'nowhere.'" Rodriguez says in the video. "I'm frustrated because this is a flaw in our justice system. We cannot have these open drunkards accusing and harassing people in our community with zero consequences."

Homeless issues in Dover

Town officials have previously acknowledged public drinking and intoxication among the homeless population. It became an issue in last year's election, which saw Rodriguez win a seat on the council as part of Dodd's "Rescue Dover" ticket.

Dodd, a former four-term mayor, easily won the 2023 general election in the heavily Democratic town after beating the incumbent mayor, Carolyn Blackman, in the June Democratic primary. Rodriguez won his seat after ousting incumbent Ward 2 Alderwoman Judith Rigg in the primary.

Dodd declined to comment on Saturday morning.

Rodriguez posted about his outrage about being arrested.

"What's more alarming is this summons did not come from any of the three individuals you saw in the video," he said. "It came from a police officer. If this is [how] the police department wants to handle the situation, this is scary. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a real problem here in Dover."

Social media frenzy

Rodriguez continued to press the issue in public forums, commenting on a police department Facebook post announcing the arrest.

"Thank you for coming out and showing that this is a clearly politically motivated charge," Rodriguez wrote, addressing the chief. "They were publicly drinking and it was captured on video for all to witness, but I shouldn’t expect you to state that as it doesn’t fit your narrative."

"I did not physically harm anyone," he continued. "Rather, I kicked the liquor bottle out of the individual's hand, as I also admitted to the police officer that same night. I have nothing to hide. Yes, I shouldn’t have acted in that way but I’m also human and let my anger get the best of me. I’m sure that has never happened to anyone else."

Support, backlash online

Some social media commenters supported his actions.

"Public intoxication is illegal," Anthony Miragliotta wrote. "Sergio is a true public servant who deeply cares about his community. He strives each day to make Dover a better place."

Others pushed back, criticizing Rodriguez's actions.

"Homelessness is a policy issue," Rosi Aylin posted in the Dover Community Forum Facebook Group. "Maybe if the counselman did his job and worked on improving the housing situation in town, that wouldn't of happened."

"As a public servant, you should never be getting physically angry with residents in our town," Gisela Bells commented. " If you can’t handle dealing with people without getting worked up, then it’s time for you to step down before something worse happens. Honestly, how did you even get into this position?"

Court appearance scheduled

Saturday, Rodriguez told the Daily Record the same homeless men confronted him outside Meridian Plaza on Friday when he returned there with his family after a dinner outing.

"I'm scared, " he said. "My daughter's scared. She doesn't want to be here anymore. That's why I'm frustrated."

Rodriguez's first appearance in court is scheduled for March 3. He expects the issue will be discussed at the next council meeting on Tuesday.

“Council Member Rodriguez’s choice of action is a personnel matter, so I can’t comment on his choice," Ward 3 Councilwoman Karol Ruiz told the Daily Record. "Our Dover council must address the housing crisis in our community in collaboration with existing service providers."

"We have an impressive police department with many highly educated, bilingual police officers implementing proven community policing strategies that support such collaborative work," Ruiz continued. "Our Health Department, Fire Department, and Code Enforcement Department respond humanely to the crisis of homelessness and unstable housing regularly as well. The solutions exist, we just need to implement them."

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Dover councilman charged with assault after confronting homeless men