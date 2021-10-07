Dover deaths believed to be drug-related

Oct. 7—The death of a man and woman found dead Wednesday inside a residence on High Ridge Drive in Dover appear to be drug-related, police said.

According to a news release, Dover police responded to a report just after noon of two unresponsive people. A 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were both dead inside the residence.

The cause and manner of the untimely deaths continue to be investigated by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips may be left at the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or at dovernhcrimeline.org.