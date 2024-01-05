Dover homes dominate Strafford County top 10 highest priced sales of 2023: Here's a look

DOVER — Six of Strafford County’s 10 highest-priced single-family and condominium home sales of 2023 were in Dover, and five were brokered by the same real estate agency.

Duston Leddy Real Estate of Portsmouth — owned by Adam Dean, Jamieson Duston and Joe Leddy — was involved in those sales, plus one in Farmington that also made the top 10.

Those 10 sales combined for more than $25 million with an average price of $2.52 million.

“(Last year) wasn't quite the seller's market we saw in 2022 but a limited supply of housing rewarded most sellers,” Duston said in an analysis of the county real estate market. “The total number of closed sales in Strafford County was down 22% from 2022, but for sellers willing to list their homes, limited inventory drove the median sales price up 7.5% over 2022.”

The list of the county’s highest-selling homes includes three condominium units all sold on Little Bay Drive in Dover by Duston Leddy Real Estate, highlighting the rise of luxury condominiums in the Seacoast and Strafford County region. A similar theme was seen in nearby Portsmouth of Rockingham County, where a crop of costly condos sold on Maplewood Avenue and Bow Street.

Home sales in Barrington and New Durham joined the Dover homes and the Farmington home in Strafford County's top 10. Thirteen municipalities comprise Strafford County: Barrington, Dover, Durham, Farmington, Lee, Madbury, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Rochester, Rollinsford, Somersworth and Strafford.

“I think in 2023, values held strong,” Leddy said. “It continued to be a sellers’ market. But more and more buyers were getting into the market, despite the rising interest rates, because I think people realized values in the Seacoast and Strafford County are only going up, so it’s only a great investment. We’re certainly not bulletproof, but we sure are insulated.”

Here are the top 10 highest-selling Strafford County residences for 2023, including single-family homes and condominiums, counting down to No. 1:

10.) 34 Little Bay Drive, Dover: $1,671,667

A three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 34 Little Bay Drive in Dover sold for $1,671,667 last June.

This luxury townhouse is part of Breakwater at Little Bay Marina, the newest waterfront development in Dover. Each condominium is between 2,200 square feet and 2,400 square feet, with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, a fireplace, private balcony, and a garage with an electric vehicle charging station. This unit was originally listed for $1.65 million in April 2022 but didn’t sell until late June 2023.

9.) 31 Little Bay Drive, Dover: $1.675 million

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 31 Little Bay Drive in Dover sold for $1,675,000 last May.

The second Breakwater at Little Bay Marina condominium on this list sold in May 2023 for the same price it was listed at over a year before. The three-story townhouses were built with a bar inside, in addition to a private elevator. Every unit in the development also is accompanied with a deeded deep water dock slip for the marina just steps away from each home. “This marina will give you direct access to all of New Hampshire’s navigable river systems and the Atlantic Ocean beyond!” a listing for the unit read. “This site also offers some of the absolute best water views available along New Hampshire’s inland coast and is one of most convenient locations within the Seacoast.”

8.) 32 Little Bay Drive, Dover: $1,693,886

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 32 Little Bay Drive in Dover sold for $1,693,886 last April.

In March 2022, this Breakwater at Little Bay condominium was listed for $1.6 million, an asking price surpassed when the deal closed last April. The 2,295-square-foot townhouse requires the owner to pay a $400 monthly fee as part of the development’s homeowner’s association, according to its listing. As part of the association, owners of the Little Bay townhouses have access to a clubhouse, a recreation facility on-site, the boat dock, snow removal and trash pickup.

7.) 153 Middleton Road, New Durham: $1.86 million

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 153 Middleton Road in New Durham sold for $1.86 million last April.

Set on 134 acres of farmland with two man-made ponds, this two-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 2012. The farmhouse is joined on the property by a nearly 1,500-square-foot second structure, as well as an attached carriage barn, a barn with stables and workshop, a sugar house and a sun house. The 4,570-square-foot home has a brick wood-burning fireplace, porches and a walk-up attic.

6.) 38 Marsh Road, Barrington: $2 million

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 38 Marsh Road in Barrington sold for $2 million last February.

The sole Barrington property on the list is a log home with a bar, gas fireplace, and cathedral ceilings on 27 acres of land. Abutting a 1,200-acre beaver pond, the residence is deemed a “recreational paradise” and was built with deadwood log trusses from South Dakota. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has garage space for five cars and has solar panels on the property.

5.) 180 Pine Point Road, New Durham: $2.3 million

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 180 Pine Point Road in New Durham sold for $2.3 million last August.

This Merrymeeting Lake-front residence has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a small beach leading to the water. A four-season sunroom was added to the residence for guests to take in the views of the spring-fed lake, and the kitchen was recently updated to include a breakfast bar, as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The house was originally constructed in 1970. ‘If you’re looking for a secluded spot for year-round getaways, you’re in luck,’ a listing read.

4.) 337 Camelot Shore Drive, Farmington: $2.95 million

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 337 Camelot Shore Drive in Farmington sold for $2.95 million last October.

Built on Baxter Lake, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house spent exactly two months on the market before being snatched up for seven figures on Halloween. “Boasting over 1,500 feet of frontage, a private sandy beach, 3 acres of the finest in landscape design, (a) dock, and a beachfront fire pit patio with plumbed gas torches adding incredible ambiance, all of the wish list items have been added,” its listing noted. “Step inside this pristine home and you will find the interior rivals the outside in beauty.” The residence, perched on an expansive lawn, a kitchen with two islands and multiple appliances, a helix staircase, a wet bar, a separate guest house and a barn for boat and car storage.

3.) 62 Waterloo Circle, Dover: $2.95 million

This three-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 62 Waterloo Circle in Dover sold for $2.95 million last October.

Sold in early October, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home is equipped with a three-car heated garage and a deep water dock extending out over the Piscataqua River. A long driveway leads up to the garage, and the property has a sloping lawn that stretches around the parcel. The home, constructed in 2004, closed in an off-market deal.

2.) 44 Saddle Trail Drive, Dover: $3.75 million

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 44 Saddle Trail Drive in Dover sold for $3.75 million last April.

At 9,008 square feet, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at Fresh Creek Farm is just a few minutes from Cochecho Country Club. Its kitchen contains wooden cabinets, marble counters and Thermador appliances, and the home has views of the creek and adjacent horse paddocks. A heated pool in the backyard was installed with an outdoor kitchen near a dock looking out at the Piscataqua River. It includes a gym and recreation area on the lower level.

1.) 39 Bay View Road, Dover: $4.3 million

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence at 39 Bay View Road in Dover sold for $4.3 million in October and was the highest-selling home in Strafford County in 2023.

Claiming the top spot as the county’s highest-priced home sale in 2023 is this four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 254-year-old estate abutting Bellamy River. “The classic 1770 cape sits on a knoll overlooking the fields and water and has 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, beautiful wide pine floors and walls, and a spectacular ell with cathedral ceilings, exposed hand-hewn beams, fieldstone fireplace, and views across the fields to the water,” the listing for property reads. “An addition to the house includes an office and a large primary suite with fireplace and views and a lower level with an indoor pool, large stone fireplace, and three-quarter bath.” The property further includes a six-stall barn, a hay barn, horse paddocks, a 20-bay car barn and an additional barn, in addition to a pool and a tennis court. “This unprecedented area is unique in its landscape and protection and is a rare find,” the listing adds.

Looking back at 2022: Villa Como in Dover sells for $9.75M, leading Strafford County's 10 highest-priced homes

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover homes lead Strafford County's 10 highest priced sales of 2023