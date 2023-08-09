Dover man accused of killing homeless man agrees to stay in jail

A Dover man will remain in the Morris County Correctional Facility as he awaits his next hearing in the death of a homeless man found under a highway overpass near Route 15 and Route 46 in Dover in late July.

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos consented to detention when appearing before Morris County Superior Court Judge Thomas Critchley last Wednesday.

Police claim that Cabrera-Masariegos, 34, hit 47-year-old Rene Rivera Hernandez with a rock before fleeing the scene. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Cabrera-Masariegos' attorney, Elizabeth Martin, said her client is looking to resolve the case "as soon as possible."

"He currently is not a United States citizen," Martin said. "He's looking to be deported back to Honduras where he can be with his family."

When asked by Critchley if he understood he had the right to a detention hearing, Cabrera-Masariegos said he wanted the court to deport him so he could go back home to work and provide food for his family. Critchley told him he understood that but did not have jurisdiction over whether or not he would be deported as those are federal regulations.

Critchley said he understood that Martin is looking toward a speedy resolution to his case and that depending on what unfolds, it would then be determined by Federal Custodies if he would be deported.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dover NJ man consents to jail in homeless man death