Dover man arraigned on multiple charges, including rape, in common pleas court

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover man was arraigned Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on a variety of charges, including rape.

John L. Tucker, 48, of 507 Race St., appeared in the court of Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos, where he entered a plea of not guilty.

John L. Tucker appears for arraignment on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, strangulation, abduction and assault in Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday. Representing Tucker is attorney Katherine R. Clark.

He is charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony; one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

The charges are related to incident that occurred between Nov. 15 and 16 in Dover.

Tucker is free on a $100,000 bond that was posted in December. He is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A telephone pre-trial conference in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 14.

