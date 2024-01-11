Dover man arraigned on multiple charges, including rape, in common pleas court
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover man was arraigned Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on a variety of charges, including rape.
John L. Tucker, 48, of 507 Race St., appeared in the court of Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos, where he entered a plea of not guilty.
He is charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony; one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges are related to incident that occurred between Nov. 15 and 16 in Dover.
Tucker is free on a $100,000 bond that was posted in December. He is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
A telephone pre-trial conference in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 14.
