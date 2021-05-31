Dover man arrested for DWI after driving into Hooksett Starbucks

May 31—A Dover man who police say drove his sports car through the front door of a Starbucks Coffee shop in Hooksett was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday.

Ashlin Turner, 41, of Dover, NH, was traveling south on Hooksett Road when he crossed the median, striking street signs before ending up in the northbound lane, police said in a news release Just before 1 a.m. he continued through the parking lot of Starbucks and drove through the front door, with his 2013 Subaru FR-S coming to rest partially inside.

Police said Turner showed signs of impairment and after field sobriety testing, was arrested for driving under the influence. He later refused a breath test.

Turner had minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by the Hooksett Fire Department. The Starbucks was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

He is to be arraigned in Hooksett District Court on Sept. 23.