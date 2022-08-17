Dover man arrested in wife’s fatal shooting

DOVER —The husband of a woman fatally shot in front of their Dover home last month was in on the crime, deputies say.

Cornelio Negrete, Jr., has been arrested in connection to his wife Erica’s July 18 death, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The news release does not identify Erica Negrete, 22, as the victim due to Marsy’s Law and does not include details about what led detectives to arrest Cornelio Negrete, Jr. or a suspected motive.

He is the third suspect to be arrested in the case — one of the other suspects is his cousin — and faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principal to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement. He was arrested Tuesday in Plant City, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

An arrest affidavit was not immediately available. But detectives apparently believe Cornelio Negrete, who was also shot that day and initially appeared to be a victim along with his wife, wasn’t truthful when he gave an account of what happened.

After the shooting, Negrete described his wife in an interview with WTSP Ch. 10 as “kind-hearted” and he called for justice for whoever shot her.

“I won’t be a 100% happy if they are behind bars because they took my wife and she is irreplaceable, but I will know they can’t do this to anyone else,” Negrete told the station.

The Tampa Bay Times reported on Aug. 2 that two suspects, Daniel Negrete, 20, and Fatima Lizeth Garcia Avila, 27, were arrested and charged in connection to Erica Negrete’s shooting and the shooting of another man they wanted to frame for the killing. Court documents say Garcia helped Daniel Negrete, her current boyfriend, kill Erica Negrete and then conspired to kill Antonio Cuellar-Enriquez, 25, and make it look like he killed Erica Negrete, according to arrest affidavits.

Cuellar-Enriquez was Fatima Garcia’s ex-boyfriend. Daniel Negrete is Cornelio Negrete’s cousin.

A witness told investigators that Garcia said she “had to use somebody to take the fall” in Erica Negrete’s death, “so who else better than my ex?”

The affidavits laid out how the investigation unfolded after Erica Negrete was shot dead.

About 11 p.m. that night, Erica’s husband, Cornelio Negrete Jr., called 911 and said he and his wife had been shot outside their home on the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road, and after the shooting, someone stole their pickup truck. Cornelio Negrete, who was later treated at Tampa General Hospital for a graze gunshot wound to his side, told investigators he was in the house with the couple’s two children when he heard gunshots and his wife scream. He opened a side door to the home and saw his wife on the ground. He said she told him, “C.J., go get your gun.”

Cornelio Negrete said he went back into the house, retrieved a gun and came back outside. He said he felt something hit his head, then blacked out and woke up in time to hear his truck, a Chevrolet Avalanche, being driven away. Erica Negrete died at the scene.

About a half-hour after the shooting, deputies received a call about a burning vehicle on the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue in Brandon and found Cornelio Negrete’s Avalanche engulfed in flames. The truck was found about 8 miles from the shooting scene.

According to the affidavits, Cornelio Negrete told investigators his wife had had affairs with two other men.

On July 26, Erica Negrete’s father contacted law enforcement after he received a text message in Spanish at about 12:07 that morning from an “Antonio,” who apologized for what “they did,” an affidavit states. The sender asked for forgiveness and said his conscience was killing him. The message stated, “This was not the plan,” and the sender purporting to be Antonio said that two men were threatening him and making him afraid. The father told investigators he didn’t know what the message meant. Detectives determined “Antonio” was Cuellar-Enriquez and learned that he’d been close to the Aviles family and had worked for the family’s tire shop.

As detectives worked that case, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 7:45 a.m. on the morning of July 26 about a man lying on the ground on the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road, near the Baker Creek Boat Ramp. Deputies arrived to find Cuellar-Enriquez dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Shell casings littered the ground near him.

Investigators determined Cuellar-Enriquez had been shot about 11:40 p.m. on the night of July 25. That was about 27 minutes before Erica Negrete’s father received the text message from Cuellar-Enriquez’s phone, so detectives concluded that a suspect or suspects likely had his phone at the time the message was sent.

Detectives received information about another possible suspect, Daniel Negrete. A witness said Garcia told the witness that if police asked about Cuellar-Enriquez’s murder, to say that Garcia was with the witness that night.

Another witness said Garcia provided an account of what happened that night that included details “unique to the investigation” that had not been publicized. Garcia said she drove Daniel Negrete to an area near Cornelio and Erica Negrete’s home and dropped him off. According to the witness, “Fatima Garcia went to the area knowing the plan was to murder Erica Aviles because she was ‘a bad mother,’” an affidavit states.

Daniel Negrete hid in the back of the Avalanche and then shot Erica Negrete, according to the affidavits. Fatima Garcia and Daniel Negrete then drove separately to the area where the Avalanche was found burned.

Fatima Garcia then took part in a plan for her ex, Cuellar-Enriquez, to “take the fall” for the shooting, an affidavit states. She contacted him and told them they should spend the night together, then gave him pills for a headache in an attempt to cause an overdose.

When that didn’t work, she called Daniel Negrete, who arrived and confronted Cuellar-Enriquez about being with Garcia. During a struggle, Negrete shot Cuellar-Enriquez, affidavits state. Garcia then used Cuellar-Enriquez’s phone to send a text message to Erica Negrete’s father to make it look like Cuellar-Enriquez killed her or knew who did, according to the affidavits.

Garcia told the witness the plan had been to kill Cuellar-Enriquez and make it look like a suicide, and she told the witness not to tell anyone about what they discussed or “we will have to kill you,” an affidavit states.

Garcia and Daniel Negrete face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, among others. Both are being held in jail awaiting trial.