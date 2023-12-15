Dover man charged with Bearded Man Barbershop burglary

DOVER — A Dover resident has been arrested by city police after the man allegedly burglarized the Bearded Man Barbershop last Sunday evening.

Stephon Thomas, 27, was taken into custody by authorities Thursday in connection to the Dec. 10 incident, the Dover Police Department announced Friday.

Last Sunday, at around 10:18 p.m., Dover police responded to the 577 Central Ave. barbershop to investigate a burglary.

“Officers discovered that a suspect had shattered a window to gain entry into the business and stole cash from the register,” the department stated.

Thomas was identified as the suspect, and police said they obtained a search warrant for the premises, along with video surveillance from a nearby resident and a business. The investigation concluded and Dover police arrested Thomas.

On Thursday, Thomas refused bail and was transported to the Strafford County jail. The suspect was already on personal recognizance bail for a theft charge in a Dec. 9 incident, Dover police reported.

Dover police did not specify how much money Thomas allegedly stole from the business.

Thomas’ arrest marks the third publicized burglary arrest in Dover in less than a week. Two Sanford, Maine residents have been charged in recent days with felony burglary counts in connection to burglaries of three city businesses that occurred during the overnight hours of Sunday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 4.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call the department at (603) 742-4646. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Dover Crimeline at (603) 749-6000 or via dovernhcrimeline.org.

