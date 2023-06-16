Dover man charged with indecent exposure to girls, women in four locations

DOVER — A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police received four reports that he was exposing himself to girls and women in "various locations" around the city.

The victims of the alleged crimes, ages 16 to 40, "provided consistent descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle," police said.

Dover police have arrested a suspect charged with indecent exposure and lewdness.

The suspect was identified by police and arrested at his Dover home Thursday night. He was charged with four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and lewdness. Police said he refused bail and was sent to the Strafford County House of Corrections. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the 7th Circuit Court in Dover.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-742-4646 or report tips anonymously to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or via dovernhcrimeline.org.

