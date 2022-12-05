Dover man charged with killing puppy with a machete, deputies say

A Dover man was arrested last week on charges stemming from a burglary in which a puppy was killed with a machete, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Monday.

Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, is charged with breaking into the Dover home, in the 12000 block of Wheeler Road, just before 7 p.m. Dec. 1 through an unlocked living room door. Deputies said he ate food from the house as well as threw items around. The victim saw the man walking away from the house wearing one of their hats, according to a news release.

Deputies found the puppy inside a crate near the living room door. It had been stabbed with a machete.

Deputies located Hernandez-Delgado at a Dollar General on Valrico Road across the street from the house. They said he admitted to being inside the house and was arrested there.

Hernandez-Delgado was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, petit theft and aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon. He is still in jail, according to a news release, and bail is set at $50,000. He is listed as being homeless, according to Hillsborough County jail records.