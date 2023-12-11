Dover man charged with threat to presidential candidate at Portsmouth event

CONCORD — A Dover man has been arrested and charged in connection with sending text messages that threatened a presidential candidate and attendees at a campaign event in Portsmouth, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Tyler Anderson, 30, was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another. He was scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in federal court in Concord.

Anderson received a text message from the victim’s campaign notifying him of a political event in Portsmouth, according to allegations in court documents, Young said. Anderson allegedly responded to the text message on Dec. 8, stating: “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f*** their corpses.”

The charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Young.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from Dover and Portsmouth police, according to Young. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarad Hodes and Matthew Hunter are prosecuting the case.

It was not immediately known if Anderson has an attorney.

