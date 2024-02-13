Dover man who died after crashing over the weekend near Felton is identified by police

A 60-year-old man who died a day after being involved in a single-car crash near Felton has been identified by Delaware State Police.

Steven Satterfield, of the Dover area, was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Firetower Road about 8:35 p.m. Saturday when police said the car veered off the road near the intersection of Berrytown Road.

After leaving the roadway, police said the Nissan crashed into a tree.

Satterfield, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital. Police said he died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators by calling (302) 698-8457.

