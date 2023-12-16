Dover man ejected from car on railroad tracks dies, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he lost control of the car for an unknown reason and was ejected from his vehicle Saturday morning in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old Dover man driving a Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Paul Buchman Highway around 7 a.m.

Report: Husband of missing Florida mom arrested in Homeland Security investigation

Near the intersection of Bruton Road, FHP said the man lost control of his SUV, traveling to the east shoulder and overturning the vehicle.

The SUV came to a rest on the adjacent railroad tracks.

FHP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, dying at the scene of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.