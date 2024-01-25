Dover man faces 14 new child sex abuse images charges while free on bail

DOVER — A Dover man was arrested Thursday and charged with 14 counts related to child sex abuse images, an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said city police.

Andrew Levasseur, 34, was taken into custody by the Dover Police Department on allegations he has been disseminating child sex abuse images in Dover, the department announced Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Strafford County jail.

Last month, city police said they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that child sex abuse images were being distributed. Dover detectives investigated and obtained a search warrant for Levasseur’s residence, which was conducted Thursday, police said.

Levasseur was charged by Dover police with two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, a single charge of possession of child sexual abuse images, and 11 counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. All are Class B felonies.

He is scheduled to be arraigned and participate in a Dover district court bail hearing via video conference on Friday, according to court records. The Strafford County attorney’s office is prosecuting the case.

Levasseur was appointed a state public defender on Thursday, court records note. The public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.

Levasseur was already on bail for child sex abuse images charges at the time of his Thursday arrest, according to Dover police. On Feb. 28, he is scheduled to be sentenced on numerous charges from a prior case, according to court records.

The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation that led to Levasseur’s Thursday arrest, according to Dover police.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call the department at (603) 742-4646. Tips can be reported anonymously to Dover Crimeline at (603) 749-6000 or dovernhcrimeline.org.

