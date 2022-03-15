Dover man sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl trafficking

A Dover man was recently sentenced to six years in federal prison for the possession of 381 grams of fentanyl in 2020 with intent to distribute, according to New Hampshire's U.S. District Attorney.

On Sept. 15, 2020, law enforcement officers received information that Dylan Greene, 40, of Dover, would be traveling from Hampton to Dover transporting drugs, according to court documents. After observing Greene and another male interact in Hampton and then depart in a truck, officers made a traffic stop. Once a search warrant was obtained to search the truck, officers found approximately 361 grams of fentanyl, $2,190 in cash, and various items indicative of drug trafficking, including drug ledgers, according to the U.S. attorney.

Greene had previously been arrested in June 2020, when a Dover police officer observed Greene conduct what appeared to be a drug transaction between two buildings in Dover, according to the U.S. attorney. According to court documents and statements made in court, Greene was stopped for a traffic violation, and was arrested once the officer learned Greene was wanted on a warrant for theft. During a search incident to the arrest, the officer located 20 grams of fentanyl in Greene’s possession.

This case was investigated by the Dover Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Gingrande.

Greene's attorney John Apruzzese, based out Massachusetts, could not be immediately reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover NH: Dylan Greene sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl trafficking