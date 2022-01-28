Dover man sentenced for bar assault, domestic assault

Jan. 28—ROCHESTER — A Dover man charged with assault in three different cases was sentenced to a little more than two years in state prison.

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 28 months in state prison. Hayne handed down a total of three prison sentences of 28 months, 28 months and 21 months, which are all to be served concurrent with one another.

Martin pleaded guilty in December to felony domestic assault and two counts of third-degree assault. The 28-month sentences were pronounced on the third-degree assault charges. Martin receives credit for 230 days already served.

The domestic assault charge was a result of a Jan. 7, 2021, incident. Court records indicate that a woman told police Martin grabbed her by the neck, threw her down, smothered her with a pillow, hit her, burned her with a cigarette and tore her clothing from her. An X-ray of the woman's body showed three fractured ribs, which the criminal complaint notes, was "consistent" with the woman's account of the assault.

The third-degree assault charges were a result of a June 9, 2021 incident. In that incident, Martin punched a man in the face, causing the man to fall, hit his head and go unconscious. Martin then repeatedly hit another man.

During the assault, Martin put one of the men in a chokehold, punched him eight more times and then bit his ear, according to court documents. The criminal complaint in that case states that both of Martin's victims lost consciousness and both had received CT scans. One suffered skull fractures.

Prosecutors had sought a notice to seek an aggravated sentence, but the plea agreement notes that the request was dismissed as a result of the plea.

Court records indicate Martin is currently on supervised released following a state prison sentence for the criminal sexual conduct conviction.

A third case charging Martin with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a staff member of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge in May 2021 was dismissed as part of the plea deal.